When she was in the fifth grade in her native Akron, Ohio, Nicole Posten-Thompson, RA, decided she was going to be an architect.
Today, as founder and principal of Mesa-based On Point Architecture, she is leading the renovation team of the historic Trinity Church, now One Life Church, 2130 E. University Drive in Mesa.
Two years ago, she completed a courtyard restoration of another landmark city church, Mesa Nazarene, today Journey of Grace, in downtown.
“My dad told me that architects design buildings, and I thought that was awesome. I have been obsessed with Legos, puzzles, math, and drawing for as long as I can remember, so it seemed like a natural fit to become an architect,” she recalled.
It’s been a long journey, Akron to Mesa, a dream to reality: five years of college, five years interning and nine tests for her architecture license in 2008.
“Women forging their own paths and breaking barriers continue to inspire me to do my best for all of my clients. In turn, I hope to inspire my children to reach for the stars when pursuing their passions,” added Posten-Thompson, a Mesa resident since 2003. She married James in 2007; they have three children, ages 6, 12 and 13.
Built in 1962, the campus for what is now One Life Church includes other buildings that were added and renovated throughout its 60-year history.
The $2.6-million project includes a paint scheme to unite the campus. The campus was a “mash-up of colors, a result of 59 years of upgrades and remodels,” Posten-Thompson said.
“We are also creating a new children’s ministry experience with a brand-new entry structure to announce you have arrived in the children’s ministry portion of the campus,” she explained.
Completed by Mesa-based Concord General Contracting, the project also includes an enlarged check-in space, four classrooms and a revamp of the central courtyard, with yard games, seating areas, a shaded playground and new signage.
“To bring the indoor coffee shop into the out, we opened the space into the outside with a new folding glass door that leads the congregation into a cozy patio seating area at the front of the worship center, complete with overhead twinkle lights. As a finishing bow on the entire campus, the landscaping will get a complete refresh with new trees, shrubs and flowering planters,” she explained.
Posten-Thompson has served the church since 2004, when the congregation hired her employer to renovate and add to the worship center. That project spurred other renovations.
In 2021, with Jared Moore as the new pastor, a new vision emerged, she recalled. “After reviewing the budget with the contractor, we narrowed the scope of renovation work to give them the biggest bang for their buck.”
Church member and volunteer, Pete Knudson, is the project manager for the remodel.
A Mesa resident for almost 60 years, the Minnesota native said that the renovation, begun in April, should be substantially completed this month.
“Nicole is doing a fantastic job,” he said, “and with her help the project is turning out very impressive.”
Posten-Thompson graduated with a five-year bachelor’s of architecture degree from Kent State University in 2001.
“I always say I came searching for the sun since it’s not very sunny in Akron, but I actually came to find myself,” she says. “I left Akron two weeks after I graduated college with only $2,000 in my bank account, a dream of becoming an architect and my college degree. I have never regretted it.”
Within two weeks, Brock, Craig, & Thacker Architects in Mesa accepted her as an intern. Since then, she’s been designing commercial and public facilities in many communities throughout Arizona, including Marana and Belmont and East Valley cities of Chandler, Gilbert and Mesa.
After founding On Point Architecture in 2016, she’s specialized in facility remodeling, self-storage and RV & boat storage facilities, office/warehouse, restaurants and tenant improvements.
Some Mesa buildings her firm has recently completed are the Rally’s Burger at Greenfield Road and University Drive; Proof Bakery in downtown; Fuel Good Nutrition; two preschool classroom remodels at Child Crisis Center; The Draft Sports Grill; and the Journey of Grace church remodel.
All the while, she has served the community in other ways: the city of Mesa Design Review Board, 2014–2020; past president and member of the Chandler Junior Chamber; and team leader with Habitat for Humanity, 2001–2004.
She’s also a Class 1 Business Academy graduate with the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce (2014) and has also served as a board member, mentor and general member with the Society for Marketing Professional Services. In addition, she is an associate member of the Arizona Self Storage Association.
Other East Valley cities are also locations for her designs.
In Chandler, for example, the 20,760-square-foot Alta Boulders rock climbing gym is a transformation of the former Office Depot at 2945 S. Alma School Road. Formerly an “exhausted space,” the new facility has a yoga studio, exercise room, smoothie bar, spin aerobics tiered classroom, locker rooms with showers and a large area for rock climbing.
The company collaborated with a structural engineer in the Valley and a boulder wall designer in Bulgaria, she said.
“Our biggest challenges were incorporating large bouldering rock walls into the existing space and locating three exercise rooms around the space for efficiency and best use of space,” she said. The general contractor was Horizons Commercial Contracting, Mesa.
In San Tan Valley, On Point provided design for the 117,229-square-foot, 924-unit San Tan Self Storage, 34487 N. Gary Road.
“Pinal County required the building to look ‘more like an office building’ from the street frontage,” Posten-Thompson said of the completed project. “The site fronts two roads and both needed to present a well-designed building,” she said. The general contractor was Gilbert-based TLW Construction.
Mesa Nazarene has been serving central Mesa since 1948; now Journey of Grace, the church has expanded from a sanctuary building to a four-building campus with a large central courtyard entry.
“It had been more than 20 years since the courtyard was upgraded and it had fallen into disrepair with overgrown trees, bushes and heaving concrete paving,” Posten-Thompson explained.
In 2019, she partnered with Concord General Contracting to provide architectural design services to create two focal points in the courtyard, including covered entries at each of the main buildings.
The team demolished the existing courtyard and added pavers set in a striped pattern, which contrast against the softness of the artificial turf.
Masonry wall seats, steel benches and new landscaping have created mid-century modern-style meeting places for the congregation. The On Point crew also updated the paint color scheme, chose a new shingle roof tile color and designed a one-of-a-kind steel fence and entry gates. The project was completed in early 2020.
Posten-Thompson said: “Now, the church community is enjoying weddings, celebrations and Sunday morning services in their beautiful new space.”
The grand reopening celebration at One Life Church is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6., 5–7 p.m. Information: onelifeaz.church.
