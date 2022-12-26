Holidays can be an especially stressful time for children in foster care group home across the Valley.
Because of this, Mattress Firm – a national retail chain of retailers that hosted its annual national conference at The Westin Kierland earlier this month – decided to spread some holiday cheer among those kids by assembling 800 sleep kits.
It partnered with Mesa-based nonprofit Hands On Phoenix, which recommended that the retail giant donate the Sweet Dream Kits to children who benefit from the work of Arizonans for Children, another Mesa nonprofit that aims to alleviate hardships and improve the fragile lives of abused, abandoned and neglected children in foster care in the Phoenix Metro region.
“These kids have gone through lots of things,” said Clarissa Rice, Arizonans for Children supervised visitation assistant. “We work with children that are in the system and we work with children that are aware that their parents are in court or going to a Family Court case, and that’s never easy for anyone, especially a child.
“These kits will just bring some light into their day and make them much happier.”
Included in each sleep kit were new pajamas, a stuffed animal, a nightlight, a book, bath time products and dental hygiene products wrapped in canvas bags. They were funded by Mattress Firm’s corporate social responsibility program.
“We have a broader corporate social responsibility program at Mattress Firm and it is all about the health and well-being of our associates and of the communities that we work and live in across the country,” said Mattress Firm spokeswoman Christina Beckman.
“We work with national nonprofit partners as a part of that work and we have programs that our associates can get involved in and we also have a product donations program where we’re able to give some of our products for good.”
Beckman also said giving back is a company value within Mattress Firm.
“Giving back is certainly one of our core values at Mattress Firm and it’s something that we really wanted to prioritize when we were in town,” Beckman said.
“We care a lot about it and we always have a large give-back event at our larger company gatherings. But more importantly, it is December and often these children probably won’t be celebrating as the rest of us are during the holidays.”
Mattress Firm recruited 450 volunteers to assemble the kits.
The kits were then distributed to children around the Valley at an official ceremony hosted at Arizonans for Children’s facility in Phoenix on Dec. 19, which also featured an appearance by Santa Claus.
“It lets these sweet kids know that people care about them and that people want to help them just to make their night better,” Rice said.
Beckman agreed.
“We are so proud to bring integrity to sleep to children and adults in folks across the country,” Beckman said.
“We’re also very aware that it is the holidays and we have to think about those who are perhaps not as privileged as the rest of us, so we need to do as much as we can to give people a good night’s rest as what we’re all about here at Mattress Firm.”
Beckman hopes that these kits provide some much-needed cheer and relief to both the children and the nonprofit.
“It has been a tough year for us all, especially for nonprofits,” Beckman said. “Because of that, we hope that these kids sleep well, that they have sweet dreams, and that this will bring at least a little bit of comfort.”
