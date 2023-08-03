Low inventory hammering Valley homebuyers

With interest rates pushing 7.8% last week on a 30-year fixed mortgage, a far steadier – and worsening – problem continues casting a pall on the housing market in the East Valley and across the nation: an historic low inventory of homes.
Locally, the problem is getting so dire that one of the leading analysts of the Valley’s housing market declared last week: “The re-sale market is unhealthy.”
“Demand is low and getting weaker,” it said, adding: “supply is very low and not improving much, if at all. There are few buyers and not much for them to buy.”
Nationally, the problem is so dire that Realtor.com declared last week, “The nation is in the clutches of the largest housing shortage it’s ever experienced – and there’s no relief on the horizon.”
Its chief economist, Danielle Halle, noted the country is short between 2.5 million and 6.5 million residential units ...and that builders haven’t kept pace with the number of people that need housing.”
Worse, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi told the website, “The housing shortage is a problem that developed over the housing crisis a decade ago, and it’s probably going to take a decade to get out of it.”
And last week Housing Trends Report said that in the second quarter of this year, 76% of buyers could afford less than half of the homes on the market nationally. That percentage in the west rose in the second quarter from 66% in the first three months of 2023 to 72%.
Hammered by labor shortages that date back to the Great Recession, the homebuilding industry also has been rattled in the last couple years by skyrocketing supply costs and a dwindling number of lots.
And amid the squeeze, prices continue rising, further putting starter homes out of reach for many first-time buyers, Hale said.
“The lack of inventory is likely to be the key issue for eager buyers as it keeps upward pressure on prices while limiting buyer choice,” she said.
Realtor.com noted that while mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last two years, “the typical asking price for a home has fallen less than 1% since last June’s all-time high of $449,000.”
And what Realtor.com called a “glacial slide” in home prices late last year is melting away.
Black Knight, which provides an array of services to the mortgage and real estate industries, cited “distinct signs of market reheating – almost universally in markets across the United States.”
Andy Walden, Black Knight vice president of enterprise research, noted, “There is no doubt that the housing market has reignited from a home price perspective.”
Black Knight added, “The reheating is widespread with more than half of the 50 largest U.S. markets seeing prices at or above 2022 peaks. While prices are still well below peak levels across the West and in many pandemic boom towns, price firming in recent months has begun to close those gaps,” it continued.
Walden said inventory has plummeted and that “active listings have deteriorated in 95% of major markets so far this year and, overall, we’re still down more than 50% from pre-pandemic levels.
“New construction starts and completions were both strong in May, which is welcome news. However, most projects underway in the month were 5+ multifamily units.” He said new single-family homes “made up just 40% of the total and is now at construction levels still approximately -30% below the 2005 peak.
“As it stands, housing affordability remains dangerously close to the 37-year lows reached late last year,” he said.
“The challenge for the Fed now is to chart a path forward toward a ‘soft landing’ without reheating the housing market and reigniting inflation. But the same lever used to reduce demand – that is, raising rates – has not only made housing unaffordable almost universally across major markets, it has also resulted in significant supply shortages by discouraging potential sellers unwilling to list in such an environment, further strengthening prices.”
The Cromford Report echoed that glum assessment for the Phoenix Metro area even though it said its index of the Valley’s 17 submarkets shows Mesa remains solidly a sellers market.
While it said that “new homes are having a very good year and 1,646 were closed in June 2023, compared with 1,532 in June 2022,” it said, “We have a market which is seeing very low demand and even lower supply.
“With the 30-year fixed interest rate stuck around 7%, most homeowners do not want to sell and buyers are struggling to qualify and afford a home. Buyers are unimpressed with the low inventory of re-sale homes and are increasingly turning to new-built homes.
“Developers are enjoying strong orders, firmer prices and healthy margins, but have relatively low inventory of homes for sale and a weak pipeline of new permits to build. The strongest sector in the housing market is single-family new construction.”
It also noted that while developers may be smiling, most of the other players in the local real estate market are not.
“For homeowners, rising prices are reassuring, but for agents, the low volume is a huge problem,” the Cromford Report said. “There are remarkably few new listings and closings are declining as we enter the summer doldrums.
“Title companies, lenders, warranty providers, inspectors and appraisers are all suffering from a prolonged weakness in transaction volume.
“While interest rates remain at 6.75% or higher, we appear unlikely to see much improvement. In fact, rising prices will make it even harder for buyers to close on a home. However, if interest rates were to fall to 6% or below, we could see a sharp increase in demand and an improvement in supply too.”
But for the time being, it added, “the market continues to soften.”
