James Lewis brings classic barbecue to Mesa

For James Lewis, cooking is healing.
Lewis opened his first JL Smokehouse at Broadway and 20th Street in Phoenix in 2017, just after he was diagnosed with stage-four cancer.
Barbecuing got him through the rough times, he said.
“I can’t tell you a lot of what it did to me because every day after my treatment I would go right back to the restaurant and barbecue,” Lewis said. “I attribute it to the joy of barbecue that got me through that whole cancer process. Now I’ve been cancer free for about five years.”
He recently celebrated the opening of a second JL Smokehouse in Mesa in the former home of Can’t Stop Smokin’ BBQ.
He had to improve the space, however.
“This was supposed to be in a turnkey restaurant, and it turned out not to be,” Lewis said. “We got in there and stuff didn’t meet the health guidelines and so we had to bring everything up to par.”
With locations planned in Queen Creek and Chandler, too, JL Smokehouse boasts an extensive menu, with favorites like barbecue rib tips, barbecue bologna, barbecue spaghetti and pork belly.
“Most people in the barbecue industry stay in the five realms of brisket, pulled pork, ribs, turkey and smoked sausage,” he said. “Those are the five meats and at JL Smokehouse we’ve got eight or nine meats to choose from.”
JL Smokehouse also has a dish named after food blogger Mark Wiens, a platter that feeds five to six ($85) with a whole slab plus six meats and five large sides. Wiens visited the restaurant twice, filming a video there that garnered 8 million views.
“Everyone was coming because the video was so popular and they said give me what Mark had … and so I said, ‘Hey, let’s put this guy on the menu!’” Lewis said.
JL Smokehouse stands out because it still uses 100% wood to cook its meat, Lewis explained.
“If it ain’t no wood, the food is no good,” he said.
“We don’t cheat the system. They have a lot of modern machines out that can help you do barbecue a lot easier. We are still old school. Many of our stuff takes 18 to 19 hours to cook.”
Mesa’s menu is a bit different from Phoenix. All the meats are smoked at the Phoenix store, which Lewis refers to as “headquarters.” Because Mesa doesn’t house smokers, the menu is limited. For example, Mesa doesn’t serve regular smoked chicken thighs, but it offers lemon pepper wings.
He doesn’t specialize in one particular region’s barbecue. He’s well aware that Midwesterners are into rib tips, while West Coasters want brisket and pulled pork. Southerners, he adds, crave ribs. Lewis cuts it down the middle.
“If we make it, it’s our specialty, we don’t put all of our focus on one dish,” Lewis said. “We are reaching people from different walks of life and different cultures and backgrounds.”
However, his perfect meal from the restaurant is pork belly with barbecue spaghetti and cabbage.
Raised a sharecropper in Arkansas, Lewis said he owes his career to his ancestors.
“Barbecue in America started on the slave field,” he said.
“It’s kind of an ugly history, but people come from all over the world to experience barbecue in America. Knowing that my ancestors gave America their food is something I’m very proud of.”
Still, he found he couldn’t eat barbecue as a child because it made him ill.
“I always knew why it was treating me bad, these guys didn’t know what they’re doing,” Lewis said.
Questioning this, he checked out the book “The Barbecue Bible” by Steven Raichlen when he was 20. It proved to him that he was getting sick because any time the heat hit the wood, gasses like carbon monoxide emerge. If they weren’t burned off, it sticks to the meat and makes the consumer ill.
“I (also) learned that everybody barbecued not just one way, so I just started putting my heart into it,” Lewis said. “That’s how I really got going by education and studying it.”
That was around the same time he moved to Arizona, on April 24, 1989. Then 20 and a new cook, he met his wife on May 19, and they married six weeks later on August 4.
He compares cooking to art.
“I think it would be like an artist painting on canvas,” Lewis said. “If I’m smoking meat and cooking, it brings me alive. It’s where I am absolutely in my best place, my most perfect place.”
If You Go...
JL Smokehouse
Where: 2650 E. University Drive, Mesa
480-390-1459
2010 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix
602-620-5132
Info: jlsmokehouse.com
