A real estate crowdfunding company has scheduled a meeting for potential investors in a Mesa hotel that is being converted into an apartment complex.
Neighborhood Ventures is a free open house from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Venture on Country Club, a 120-unit hotel at 1410 S. Country Club Drive.
Repurposing under-used hotels is becoming a trend in the Valley as several companies have purchased resort complexes in Phoenix and other parts of the Valley, cashing in on the continuing shortage of rental units.
Attendees will be treated to coffee and refreshments, see the renovated property, tour some of the units and have an opportunity to talk with the Neighborhood Ventures team. Guests can RSVP at neighborhood.ventures/openhouse.
“We’re looking forward to showing off our biggest project yet,” says Neighborhood Ventures co-founder Jamison Manwaring. “We think our investors are going to love seeing the incredible transformation this property has undergone from a struggling run-down hotel to a vibrant community that has a true resort feel.”
Venture on Country Club is the 10th property funded by Arizona’s first real estate crowdfunding company, which was founded in 2017 when Arizona crowdfunding laws opened commercial real estate investments to all Arizona residents for a minimum $1,000 investment. The company has had one other conversion in Mesa at 407 N. Williams, where a 50-year-old, 20-unit building is being renovated.
The former hotel is owned in part by 364 investors who invested $4 million in the property. The target hold period for this property is three years, during which time renovations will be completed, the property rezoned to multifamily and rented.
More than 180 people have signed an online petition to Mesa City Council urging its rezoning.
“As homeowners, residents and business owners in the Fiesta District, we urge you to approve the rezoning,” the petition states.
“The former hotel brought nothing but crime and drugs into the area. Since the hotel has been closed, we have seen a 50% reduction in crimes, drugs and illegal activity in the neighborhood.
“Turning this property into an apartment complex vs. a hotel, will increase our property values and help reduce the drug & criminal activity in our neighborhood. We also strongly encourage the City of Mesa to forgo the retail requirements on this property for rezoning.”
Renovations are nearly complete and the property is currently renting to guests on a short-term basis via AirBnb.
The targeted return for investors is a 12% preferred annual return. Investors are currently receiving 6% monthly cash distributions and the remainder of their returns will come when the property is sold.
Neighborhood Ventures targets properties in areas that are beginning to see early stages of investment and redevelopment and says it looks for smaller complexes of no more than 200 units because large institutional investors are not normally interested in them.
Neighborhood Ventures was launched in September 2017 by Manwaring, a former tech analyst at Goldman Sachs and vice president of investor relations at LifeLock, and John Kobierowski, a veteran in the apartment industry and president and CEO of ABI Multifamily.
