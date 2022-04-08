Two local “EGG-centric” organizations – Over Easy and Hickman’s Family Farms -- are once again teaming up to help raise funds and eggs for United Food Bank.
Last year the promotion raised $11,512 and 5,756 dozen eggs and this year’s goal is $20,000 and 10,000 dozen eggs!
Throughout April, customers who dine at one of the 11 Over Easy Arizona restaurant locations will see a prompt when paying their bill asking if they would like to make a donation to United Food Bank. When a patron makes a donation, Over Easy will match it dollar for dollar while Hickman’s will deliver one dozen eggs to United Food Bank.
So, for example, if a patron donates a dollar, United Food Bank will receive $2 and a dozen eggs!
East Valley Over Easy locations are at 140 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler; 211 E. Warner Road, Guadalupe and Dobson roads and 6451 E. Southern Ave. in Mesa and Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads in Queen Creek.
United Food Bank has provided hunger relief to people in the East Valley and eastern Arizona since 1983. As a Feeding America member food bank, it distributes food to around 145 partner agencies and programs in five counties.
In the past fiscal year, United Food Bank distributed more than 26 million pounds of food (nearly 60,000 meals per day), a 35 percent increase over the previous year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.