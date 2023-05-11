Intel’s $20 billion expansion of its Ocotillo campus is helping, in part, to bring other tech businesses to Chandler.
British company Edwards officials celebrated the grand opening of its new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Chandler’s AirPark Employment Corridor recently saying they liked being located near the Intel campus and a freeway ride from the massive North Phoenix plant being built by Taiwan Semiconductor Company.
Edwards makes vacuums that help in manufacturing semiconductors because it is a global leader in cryopumps, which are used to trap gases and vapors.
Best way to think of it is the different forms of H2O. It can be solid (ice), liquid (water) or gas (water vapor). A cryopump is so cold it turns whatever gas or vapor is in a chamber into a solid form and then condenses them.
Gov. Katie Hobbs and city officials were on hand for the grand opening, celebrating the estimated 500 jobs Edwards it is expected to generate.
Edwards, which is part of the Swedish company Atlas Copco Group, employs over 7,000 globally.
“This facility represents Arizona’s burgeoning innovation economy, our growing role as a central hub for America’s supply chain and continued foreign direct investment in our state, the leading states in the nation for foreign direct investment,” Hobbs said.
“People want to bring their ideas and their business to Arizona. The world wants to invest here.”
Most of Edwards’ new facility, which it is calling Chandler Connection, is empty. The front offices are bare. The largest part of the manufacturing center is empty.
Edwards officials said during the tour they expect to be filling it up over the next 18 months or so. Eventually, it will be their largest manufacturing facility in the world. Currently, most of the cryopumps the company manufactures are being made in Japan.
“Here, our highly skilled and passionate people will use advance automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair and reassemble cryogenic pumps as well as manufacturing as well turbo pumps and dry pumps,” said Geert Follens, the president of Edwards Vacuum.
The company highlighted its commitment to the environment by using a grass backdrop on the speakers and as part of the design of the room.
One speakersaid the company is committed to reaching a zero-carbon footprint by the year 2030.
The only part of facility that appears to be up and running is the repair section, where workers were busy as the tours took place. But that is only a very small section of the 200,000 square feet available.
“We are committed to supporting the semiconductor industry, and creating opportunities in our community,” said Najwa Khazal, general manager of the Chandler Connection facility. “We’re also dedicated to environmental sustainability, and workforce development.
“We have invested in renewable energy, we’re recycling, reusing materials, and implemented energy-efficient technology. We believe our responsibilities to the environment is crucial. And we will continue to work towards reducing our environmental footprint.
“We also recognize the importance of investing in our employees, and providing them the opportunities to grow and evolve in their careers.”
