Kenny Klaus, co-owner of The Hub Grill and Bar, remembers the chilling call he received from his fellow co-owner telling him that their East Mesa restaurant had gone up in flames.
On New Year’s Eve 2020, a fire gutted The Hub Grill and Bar on Sossaman and Baseline roads.
A hot water heater malfunction triggered the blaze, which caused flames to become trapped within the ceiling.
The location of the initial flames made the fire especially difficult to extinguish.
As soon as it was smothered, flames would quickly reignite parts of the ceiling, leading to an ongoing cycle of burning and extinguishing.
The destruction forced the establishment to close in 2021, but to the surprise of many, its doors remained shut as this month began.
The long wait for its reopening is about to end, however, this week.
Loyal customers and the community alike have been wondering what exactly has contributed to the consistently delayed reopening of the beloved eatery.
In response to community confusion and curiosity, Klaus stated, “I feel like we have faced just about every obstacle in this two-and-a-half-year rebuild.”
Klaus cited numerous obstacles in the building’s reconstruction process, such as insurance staff turnover and delays in contractor compensation.
“One contractor of an insurance company just stopped working because he told me it had been almost a year since he had been compensated,” Klaus said.
Klaus also pointed to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as supply chain delays, as another key impediment.
Keeping the hype alive
Klaus has devoted the restaurant’s Facebook page to documenting the location’s rebuilding journey.
The webpage is full of comments highlighting its fan base’s excitement at the prospect of a reopening in the near future.
Reactions to the page allude to the enthusiasm of regulars, who posted comments like “can’t wait to have my Friday night spot back in business” and “We have missed you!”
Despite the positive wave of public anticipation, not all comments on the page reflected the same degree of excitement.
Instead, some expressed irritation regarding the length of the reconstruction, posting comments such as “the longest rebuild after a mishap in the history of rebuilds ever” and “it’s taking forever.”
In reaction to the mixed opinions of the page’s visitors, Klaus said, “If you really want to know the truth, stay in curiosity. Just ask and I’d be happy to answer. But, there are a lot of assumptions and things that people have said…you get the good and the bad.”
Klaus stressed the importance of digitally chronicling the restaurant’s reconstruction in an effort to “keep people aware of the journey and be very transparent that there’s nothing to hide.”
The co-owner also expressed empathy for the public’s confusion about the rebuild’s extended duration.
“I know if it was me, I’d want to know,” he said.
The Hub’s remodel has an emotional element to it.
“The reconstruction was not all just business decisions. People want us here, there’s a need, and we’re going to make it happen no matter how long it takes. There has been patience and frustrations, but we’re almost there,” said Klaus.
Looking into the future
The Hub Grill and Bar has plans to reopen on Wednesday, June 21 at 11 a.m.
The restaurant hopes to come back bigger and better than ever.
The new expansion includes a larger suite and kitchen that “should support the size of the building and size of the restaurant,” according to Klaus.
With the grand reopening, Klaus stated the goal is “to try to make sure we’re ready to bring the best service and value that we can for the people who’ve been so patient.”
