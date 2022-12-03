One of Mesa’s oldest businesses this month celebrated its 60th anniversary.
Over six decades, the Swagel Wootton Eye Institute, which also has an office in Chandler, has evolved into a full-service ophthalmology provider that uses innovative technology to ensure patients’ safe and high-quality treatment.
It has introduced new technologies and procedures, including cataract surgery, photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), LASIK, and implantable collamer lenses (ICL).
The late Dr. James Wootton opened Eye Surgeons LTD, in 1962, and 10 years later, the late Dr. Lorin Swagel joined the practice.
“They were very well known in the community and very well liked,” said Joanne Nelson, who was the business’ director of nursing for more than 30 years and recently came out of retirement to work as a consultant.
Nelson started at the practice’s first surgery center near Extension Road and Southern Avenue.
Nelson said she transitioned from a hospital nurse to administration at Swagel Wootton but that both Swagel and Wootton ensured a conducive environment for her family that helped her meet that challenge.
“They were willing to work with the staff and make sure that we worked hours where we could still have a family and enjoy our family,” Nelson said.
The practice has locations at 220 S. 63rd St. in Mesa, and 3940 South Alma School Road in Chandler.
“They never wanted to take shortcuts or anything like that to get to where they needed to be as far as the company,” Nelson said, adding that she recommended the practice to her own family members for their eye surgeries.
“This is a place where I would bring my family and trust them,” Nelson said. “And if I were having cataract surgery, I would come here because I would trust them.”
That trust and respect came back to the founders when they passed away, drawing large crowds to their funerals. Swagel died in 2006 and Wootton in February.
Ramsey said the company’s 60th anniversary is a “significant” moment for both its employees and the community.
“From the time I started working at Swagel Wootton, I was treated like a member of the family,” Nelson said. “Whether it was Dr. Swagel, Dr. Wootton or now Dr. Ramsey, employees continue to feel supported.”
Medical Director Dr. Loan Ramsey joined the practice more than three years ago and recalled how she immediately admired how “there’s something intimate about this practice.”
And she said the demand for cataract and refractive surgery has increased time since she joined the practice, keeping her “super busy.”
“I think we’ve built a lot of relationships with referring optometrists,” Ramsey said. “And we’ve gained a lot of trust so that they can send patients here for surgery.”
As an ophthalmologist for nearly 20 years, Ramsey said the technology encompassing the eye constantly changes, from imaging to surgeries to implants, and that Swagel Wootton has continued to stay the cutting-edge.
“We’re always getting new technology,” Ramsey said. “I’m lucky enough to be at a practice that embraces that and is able to provide that for the patient and obtain that technology here to use.”
Harry Jung knows firsthand just how good that technology has become.
Jung, 67, had cataract and lens placement surgery seven weeks ago, and gave the practice a five-star rating on Google.
“Everything was perfect, from the way I was treated to the professionalism of the staff,” Jung said.
Jung has spent more than 40 years as an anesthesiologist in Texas and seen all types of surgeries.
Jung said he’s a “very happy patient right now” especially considering that he trained the anesthetist that worked on him for this surgery.
“There’s no better place than right here,” Jung said. “They’ve been doing it for 60 years, when you think about any business that lasts 60 years, they must be doing something right.”
Information: eyeinstituteaz.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.