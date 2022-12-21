Dr. Deborah Klinkefus had once considered studying engineering, but decided to help people’s smiles instead.
Since 1978, Klinkefus’ dental office has called the Telford Building at 30 W. First Ave. in downtown Mesa home.
After 44 years and generations of patients, she is selling her practice and retiring.
The Iowa native chose dentistry partly because she liked working with her hands, a trait she inherited from her carpenter dad.
“I was exploring medical careers and I like to work with my hands so it seemed like a good fit,” Klinkefus said.
She first started pursuing an engineering degree at Iowa State University but “I found out that I wasn’t cut out to be an engineer because engineers don’t get to see many people, for one.”
Klinkefus finished her undergrad studies in zoology with minors in chemistry and biology in three years at Iowa State.
That hard work in a compressed time period stemmed from the fact that her roommate was in medical school and all science classes required three to six hours of lab per week. “So, I would take classes all day and then I would take labs from like 6 to 9 at night,” Klinkefus said.
She encountered some discrimination along the way, including an instructor who quit “because he wouldn’t teach women.”
Yet, Klinkefus graduated as one of 16 women out of a class of approximately 100 students from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in May 1978.
Upon completing her written and practical exams with the American Dental Association in Oregon, she found Dr. William Telford’s practice in Mesa, a city she knew because she visited her older sister Paula throughout her childhood.
Moving to Mesa in July 1978, Klinkefus said she felt fortunate to work with Telford, who didn’t treat her the way most dentists did in the then-male dominated profession.
“My partner was unique in that he was very accepting that I was a woman,” Klinkefus said. “But I would go to the dental association meetings, and they thought I was a hygienist.”
Even early on, however, Klinkefus never encountered patients with that bias, explaining, “I have a lot of male patients who like coming to a woman doctor because they think we’re more empathetic.”
Klinkefus also chose dentistry as a good compromise with the late night and on-call hours that most physicians encounter.
“I think it’s a good profession for a woman because you have more regular hours than medicine and so you can still have a family,” Klinkefus said.
Klinkefus credits her success to the strong patient base that migrated from Telford and her own work in building her practice without ever running a single advertisement.
“I’ve never advertised,” Klinkefus said. “When I started in practice, it was considered bad form to advertise.”
Both her age and a dwindling pool of patients in recent years have prompted her to retire. “I see a difference and my age makes a difference, I think,” said Klinkefus, despite her estimate that she has over 2,500 active patients.
Most come from around the Valley, including Mesa native Eli Bulno, 36, who has visited Klinkefus his entire life and said her retirement is “a big loss.”
“She’s the only dentist I’ve ever known,” Bulno said. “She’s always made me feel comfortable which is not an easy thing to do in a place like that.”
Klinkefus’ staff has also stayed on for the long haul.
Office Manager Stephanie Coutu has worked there for more than 24 years. “I’ve been able to raise all my kids here,” Coutu said. “And they’ve all come here…this is all they know.”
Although she planned to work until she was 70, Klinkefus said she’s ready to retire a year shy of that goal – partly because of the way corporations are taking control of the profession.
“I think the whole system worked better when doctors were in charge because they have a different focus,” Klinkefus said. “Once you’ve worked for yourself for a long, long time, it’s hard to have somebody tell you what to do and have quotas and just all that stuff that goes with corporate America.”
Though she has no concrete plans, Klinkefus said she looks forward to spending more time with her family, including her husband of 41 years, C.P. Hamrick, stepdaughter Elysia, and grandchildren: Caleb, 25, and Chloe, 17.
Klinkefus said she’s “relieved” and “ready to go.”
“When you’re aging, you think about it as you get closer and closer,” Klinkefus said. “I’ll just stop and do something else for a while. I don’t know what I’ll do…I’ll do something.”
