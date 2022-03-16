Larry H. Miller Dealerships has launched its month-long “Luggage of Love” drive to help hundreds of Arizona children who enter foster care each month transition into a safe home with items of comfort.
They are collecting suitcases and other items throughout March to support children statewide who are served by the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
“Children who enter foster care, are often removed from their homes in the middle of the night, with little to no time to pack a bag of their belongings,” said Pat Kroneberger, senior vice president of Larry H. Miller Dealerships
“Through our partnership with DCS, we’ve learned how traumatic and heartbreaking this experience can be, and we simply want children to have hope for better days ahead. If we can make a positive impact on their lives through our donations of suitcases and basic items of comfort like pajamas, socks, and pillows, then it’s an honor and privilege to do so.”
People can stop at Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa, 460 E. Auto Center Drive or Larry H. Miller Nissan at 2025 Riverview Auto Drive, both Mesa to donate.
Donated items can include carry-size roller suitcases, blankets, pillows, pajamas and socks for children up to the age of 18. All donated items must be new and unused.
During the inaugural “Luggage of Love” campaign in 2021, Larry H. Miller dealerships across the state collected 320 suitcases, 415 blankets, 296 pillows, 843 pajamas, and 2,477 packages of socks. In total, the estimated value of the donations equaled $94,165.
According to DCS, there are more than 14,000 Arizona children in foster care. Children of all ages enter foster care through no fault of their own. More than 70 percent of children enter foster care because they have experienced neglect in their home and an estimated 50 percent of children enter due to a parent’s drug use.
“Kids who enter foster care are experiencing loss,” said DCS Director Mike Faust. “They’re experiencing a loss of safety, a loss of control, a loss of trust in adults, and some experience a loss of self-worth. When the community bands together to assist them during a very trying time, it shows them that people care.
“Small items add up to a big impact, and we are grateful for partners like Larry H. Miller Dealerships, and their continued support of Arizona children who have lost so much. It’s efforts like these that help these kids feel loved and seen.”
The “Luggage of Love” campaign will culminate in April, when a caravan of Larry H. Miller Dealerships vehicles stuffed with suitcases and items of comfort meets and delivers the donations to DCS’s South Mountain Office and the DCS Welcome Center in Tucson.
