Coworking space finding success downtown

Six years after its first meeting with city officials, CO+HOOTS Coworking Mesa is well into its second year in downtown.
CO+HOOTS co-founder Jenny Poon opened the second location for the coworking space on June 30, 2022, at a time when many companies had already started to downsize or rethink their prototypical corporate offices.
Poon said CO+HOOTS’ first year in Mesa follows a pattern its first location in Phoenix set in 2010.
Over the past year, she said, she’s watched students and residents alike jump-start their entrepreneurial dreams from her organization’s hub in the heart of Mesa.
“I think that role that we now play is in communities that are struggling to grow and build these entrepreneur ecosystems, we are a welcome mat for that,” Poon said.
Spread over two floors inside Benedictine University, the coworking space has over 13,000 square feet including 2,000 square feet of flex space for open office space and community events.
That’s slightly smaller than the Phoenix location which has 14,500 square feet of office space.
With 13 private offices to rent and reserved desk space, anyone can set up and work comfortably to collaborate and coalesce among other aspiring entrepreneurs, most with less than 25 employees looking to get their ideas off the ground.
While the Phoenix location sees a community of young college graduates from ages 25-40, Poon said Mesa location sees an older age group in their 30s who come with more family-friendly initiatives.
Originally, Poon had planned to open the Mesa location in April 2020 but the pandemic pushed their construction timeline back.
Amid the pandemic panic, Poon said businesses of all sizes struggled in different ways and while awaiting construction to complete in Mesa, Phoenix saw a surge of people in need of assistance with PPP loans, something that requires clean books and an organized system within your business.
“Now, suddenly, everybody was trying to figure out how to deal with that,” Poon said. “So, we spent a lot of time doing that, and that was what also birthed the creation of HUUB, our digital platform.”
HUUB is the digital entrepreneur resource platform the company operates that provides a variety of resources for entrepreneurs.
That’s exactly why Poon developed the concept and the name CO+HOOTS: from a combination of the word collaboration and phrase “in cahoots” to foster the idea of building together.
“I wanted to communicate that we are a space of collaboration to help entrepreneurs around different phases of their business grow together,” Poon said.
The CO+HOOTS Institute For Entrepreneurship at Benedictine University has fostered a partnership that immerses the students in the economic ecosystem through the on-campus coworking space.
Like Poon and co-founder Odeen Domingo, many of these students come from immigrant backgrounds and have trouble navigating the entrepreneurial systems in the US.
“We know how hard it is to just like to navigate the entrepreneurial [world],” Domingo said. “And so a lot of our resources, a lot of the things that we build are to break down barriers for a lot of underserved communities.”
Poon grew up in Minnesota but her family immigrated from Vietnam to China and eventually to the United States.
Domingo was born in Guam but his family immigrated from the Philippines and moved to Southern California in 2004.
The two met at an internship orientation in Washington, D.C., and five years later had an idea born out of the economic struggles in 2009.
After losing her job as an art director at a newspaper, Poon invested all her time in her own marketing agency and the couple began hosting meetings in their spare bedroom or Starbucks.
While the thought of purchasing a commercial office space seemed insurmountable at the time, the couple also found other entrepreneurs tired of working from home and hosting meetings in coffee shops.
“It’s really lonely being an entrepreneur,” Domingo said. “But there were other people that were having the same problems as we did.”
The couple eventually bought a 2,500-square-foot warehouse in Phoenix in 2010 and have since grown the company with a dozen full-time staff as well as 100 advisors for a variety of training workshops they host in-person and online.
Where most commercial office spaces lock in businesses to at least four-year contracts, Domingo said their monthly and 12-month membership plans offer a more flexible option for business owners.
A recent report by real estate experts Yardi Matrix found over half of the country’s coworking locations are concentrated within the top markets.
The global coworking industry is likely to grow at a rate of 17% annually to more than $30 billion by 2026, according to a report from market research and intelligence firm The Business Research Co.
Domingo said CO+HOOTS’ bread and butter is providing both the basic office infrastructure and businesses grow their network within the community regardless of the industry.
“If they’re looking to grow their network, if they’re looking to help other people, if they’re looking to be a part of something bigger than themselves and be a part of the community, we can provide that,” Domingo said.
That plan has taken root at their Phoenix location and appears poised to provide the same economic success in Mesa as well, Poon and Domingo said, especially because the City of Mesa has taken an active role in luring businesses here.
“I think we are positioned in Mesa to have a really vibrant downtown that is diverse, that’s walkable, that’s going to be really exciting in the future, which is what we saw 10 years ago in Phoenix, and it’s happening faster in Mesa,” Poon said.
Info:
CO+HOOTS Coworking Mesa
225 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85201
