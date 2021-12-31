Right before the pandemic hit, Nani and Harold Pickell decided they were done with corporate America.
He worked for Kroger/Frys Food Stores and Coca-Cola in the supply chain industry for many years and she had spent a decade in the travel, technology and marketing industry.
They were searching for new opportunities and after six months bought the Twisted Pies pizza restaurant near Val Vista Drive and Main Street in March 2020.
“We’ve never owned a business,” explained Nani. “We never owned a restaurant and don’t have a business background. We were able to look at a few different places and this one popped up.”
“It was Harold’s dream to own a business and I followed along.”
“My dream was being able to call my own shots,” said Harold. “Second, I wanted to be able to give back to the community and do some good things. When we had a grand opening, our first thing was to donate to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. It was a no-brainer. Our daughter was a micro-premie so we respect the NICUs (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and it was nice to give back that way.”
The couple’s two adult children, Tyson and Megan, also work at the restaurant.
In addition, Pizza Master Evan Coon continued with the coiuple after ownership of Twisted Pies transferred to them.
“He’s an amazing young man,” said Nani. “He does magic with these pizzas. He’s the one – with all of his patience and knowledge – who trained all of us.”
The original owners opened Twisted Pies in 2016. Nani said they decided to keep the same name. “We thought it was a great name. It’s a method of how we make pizza.”
While the couple kept the same menu and same recipes, they changes a few things, such as the brand of pepperoni and sweet sausage.
“At the end of the day, we’re really grateful for what the original owners developed,” Harold said, adding the restaurant has a great following. “They already had really good reviews on Yelp. And you can see where there’s some ebb and flow but over all, they had a very loyal following.”
“When we did a little bit of research, I thought, ‘Wow, they use so many fresh ingredients, premium products,’” said Nani. “We know nothing about pizza. So, we came in a couple of times and tried them out and thought, ‘Wow, they’re really good.’”
The couple continue the tradition of making everything fresh, including their own dough and sauces, and even slice pineapples every day. They go through a pound of basil every few days.
“I will put my dough up against anybody’s,” said Harold. “If you read through our reviews, that seems to be a general statement, ‘Wow, the crust and the pizza pie it’s on, it’s incredible.’”
Nani said, “We have one list of traditional pies that you can find about anywhere else and then we have the twisted pies that are solely the creations of Twisted Pies.”
Added Harold, “if someone comes in and requests a certain type of pizza, if we have the ingredients, we’ll make it.”
“We have a different way of cooking them and saucing them so people really love our wings,” he continued. “We also have calzones, pasta and salads. We have a lot of rave reviews about our antipasto salads and our Caprese salad. They’re just beautiful and a really well-put-together salad. We get tremendous feedback.”
The restaurant also serves “twisted muffins,” which look like a cinnamon roll but are a combination of red or white sauce, mozzarella cheese and ham and pepperoni.
At lunchtime, slices are sold but instead of a traditional triangle pizza slice, customers get half of a 12” pizza.
“We could have done fewer hands-on, more profit, but that’s not what we were looking for,” Nani said. “My husband is a people person. He’s like the ambassador of the neighborhood. He talks to everybody and knows everybody. It’s been such an experience with all of the people we have met since we’ve opened this place — the amazing and immense support from the local community.”
That support helped the restaurant survive during the pandemic.
“Of course, we thought we were crazy,” said Nani, about opening the restaurant at the start of the pandemic. “But it was the blessing in disguise.”
Without the dine-in traffic, they had an excuse to remodel the whole dining room.
They credit their customers for survival.
“Great people that we have met through our interactions with customers,” Harold said. “We’ve met incredible people with incredible backgrounds who have been hugely supportive and at the same time had some experience and loved the fact we jumped into this really cold pool and are trying to learn to swim and they think that’s the greatest thing ever.”
“You have to set yourself apart,” added Nani. “You’ve got a hundred pizza options. What we want and what we try to do is to serve you like you’re family. When you come in here, we want you to feel welcomed. We want you to have an incredible experience. We want to be able to speak with you and engage with you as if you were our family.”
The Pickells also credit their own families for their success.
“This business would not have taken off or even started without the support of our family,” said Nani. “I have sisters and a brother and they have families and grandchildren. Every single one of them has come in at one point to help out. We would not have been able to do it without them.”
