More than a year ago, Eric Solheim finally answered his customers’ big question: “When are you going to open up a restaurant?”
The Mesa native opened Big Nate’s Family BBQ at 1722 North Banning in Northeast Mesa on Oct. 12, 2020, – National Pulled Pork Day.
He and co-owner (and brother-in-law) Ray Dandridge and their wives had been running a food truck – and still do, traveling to six different locations around the area in a given week.
The food truck is among some 100 parked at Bell Bank Park in east Mesa for its weekly Food Truck Friday event after a successful run at the the short-lived Power Food Truck Park, which closed early this year in the face of neighbors’ opposition and city officials’ pressure.
Solheim likes the food truck’s new home.
“It had a different type of charm to it,” he said. “I think Bell Bank Park will end up being fantastic.”
Solheim said the experience on the first day at facility was “dismal” primarily due to the chilly wind and slight drizzle people endured at the event.
Regardless, Solheim said it was only one night and he looks forward to being invited back again and again, though he said moving to Bell Bank from the controversial Power Food Truck Park was like relocating from a charming small town to a bustling big city.
Solheim said he dreamed of becoming a chef since he was a kid and that dream started to become when he got his first Traeger Grill 10 years ago.
He said he started out catering for various events for family and friends, and now anybody can go to the quaint restaurant to experience his slogan, “Welcome to the Family.”
“Treating people like family gets you loyal followers,” he said.
Patrons at his brick-and-mortar restaurant can expect home cooking in a main dining room that resembles a family living room.
But home cooking takes time. He said the chicken takes about two hours, while the brisket takes more than 24 hours to get that tender, juicy flavor just right. And it must be good: Solheim said it sells out fast.
Solheim said he’s had to post a warning on their website because, if he’s not careful, they can easily sell out of food at least once per week.
He said while that’s not the goal, it’s one of the realities for the restaurant.
The goal he does work on: Making people happy.
“Making people excited about barbecue,” he said. “That drives me to do more and better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.