A Mesa laundromat has been rewarded by FirstBank for giving back to the community.
Social Spin, which has a coin-operated laundromat at 1255 E. Southern Ave., received $5,000 as well as an additional $1,000 to donate to a nonprofit of its choice.
FirstBank said in a release the two companies were among 10 in Arizona, Colorado and California that it wanted to salute for its contributions during the pandemic.
Social Spin offers free laundry access to those who need it but during the pandemic, the company expanded its giving by hiring food trucks and local caterers to provide free food and meal kits during their weekly free laundry events.
“In the end, an incredible 475 free meals were given out each week,” First Bank said.
Giving back is part of Social Spin’s DNA.
“Our business model and conscious capitalism drive our ‘pay it forward’ practices,” the company says on its website, adding that it aims to “create human-centered spaces that transform neighborhoods and the laundromat industry.”
It was founded in 2017 by Christy Moore, a professional social worker with 20 years of non-profit experience and calls itself “a community of champions.
“Social Spin has since grown into a team that represents all abilities and life-stages,” it says on its website. “We have dedicated textile experts who consistently show up and take care of your laundry and you.”
It also champions volunteering, noting, “To volunteer is to offer oneself time, heart, energy; to enrich a vision that uplifts us all. Volunteering is an action to strengthen community and cause.”
It also provides on-the-job training for people with barriers to employment, including youth transitioning from foster care, individuals formerly incarcerated and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
And it seeks donations of unwanted clothes to directly benefit people in need. (socialspinlaundromat.com).
First Bank also gave a similar award to Envision Painting of Gilbert for painting the homes of needy people for free.
“At FirstBank, ‘Good Business’ means giving back to the community by dedicating time and energy, volunteering, and helping charitable causes to make a deep and meaningful impact,” said Joel Johnson, East Valley market president at FirstBank.
“Each business that entered our Good Business Contest has left us inspired with the wonderful work they all are doing in the community, but Envision Painting and Social Spin really amazed us with all that they have been doing.”
