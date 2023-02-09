The business evolved from a backyard party in Mesa and that’s how Backyard Taco’s five East Valley locations recently celebrated 10 years of “Mexcellence.”
Voted “Best of Mesa” the last eight years, Backyard Taco has become a legendary eatery and founder Ruben Alvarez said the secret to its decade-long success is easy to understand.
“Honest, everything is made with love and we get everything fresh,” Ruben said, citing a recipe that derives from love of family, love of food and love of flavor.
Throw in the fresh ingredients and unique seasonings into food cooked on a mesquite grill and everything in the world is good, he added.
The restaurants’ simple, authentic Mexican food attracts a diverse array of customers.
Hailing from Mazatlán, Mexico, Ruben and Marisela Alvarez immigrated to Mesa in 1995 but didn’t start sharing their love of good food and culture until a decade after that.
In 2005, Ruben said Marisela just wanted to earn some extra money on the side and started serving up tacos for family and friends.
Eventually word spread and more and more people came as the legend of their tasty tacos grew and soon there was a line to their backyard a mile long filled with people mesmerized by the mesquite-infused aromas of Tacos al Carbon.
There was just one small problem: their backyard off Stapley Drive between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road was too small for the big demand.
In 2012, the couple opened their restaurant at 1524 E. University Drive in Mesa, and Backyard Taco was born.
The couple also celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with three kids – one of whom works as a cashier at the Stapley Drive location.
“Right now, she’s 17,” Ruben said. “So, she started cashier and I hope she’s pretty soon manager.”
Like all championships, it took a team effort to build the company from the ground up and Ruben credits Steve Beck and Tyler Robison with helping make “the dream come true.
“Honestly, we just thought about opening one and maybe two, but we got a good relationship with my two partners,” Ruben said.
Ruben is a concrete worker and painter, Beck a commercial real estate agent and developer and Robison an orthodontist.
“But we have all worked together, used the skills we each possessed and have been blessed to make this little venture a pretty exciting success,” Robison boasted.
The latest Backyard Taco opened last August at 24842 South Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
But Ruben said they’re not done growing as they prepare to open their sixth location near Signal Butte Road and US 60.
“We think about opening more, double what we have right now,” Ruben said.
Unlike some businesses that closed from during pandemic, Ruben said they struggled but didn’t have to permanently shut down any of their restaurants.
“We think we were going to shut down but the people, they don’t let us,” Ruben said. “It’s not easy but we made it.”
From the help of local vendors to their loyal customer base, Ruben said he wouldn’t have made it this far without their support.
“We appreciate it for the whole community support [of] us,” Ruben said. “Of the loyalty, customers we have. We love that.”
Information: backyardtaco.com.
