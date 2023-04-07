Three California real estate investment companies purchased a west Mesa strip mall for $30 million last month.
The Southern Sunset Plaza on Country Club Drive on the southwest corner of Southern Avenue was purchased by ITEC Financial Inc., South Coast Properties Investments LLC and Infotech Analytics LLC, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda. com.
Built in 1973, the 17-acre strip mall contains over 200 square feet of mixed-use space anchored by Banner Heaalth and 24-7 Intouch Contact Centers, both of which have long-term leases, vizzda reported. In addition, Carrington College relocated there in 2018.
In all, according to a marketing brochure for the property, there are eight tenants with just over half the complex occupied by 24-7 Intouch, according to vizzda. Intouch is a global firm that provides management outsourcing.
The sale price equaled $1,493 per square foot, it said.
The lead for the buyers on the sale was Nina Patel, who founded ITEC and is also chief investment officer for Ventus Group of California, which described he as a longtime entrepreneur who has been involved in the acquisition, development and liquidation of commercial properties totaling $400 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.