After a five-year period during which he was hit with one suspension after another, an officer is no longer with the Mesa Police Department. And proceedings have started to make sure he will not work in law enforcement elsewhere in the state.
Cory Cover was found guilty of one of the gravest charges a police officer can face: putting fellow officers in danger.
Cover abruptly resigned from the Mesa Police Department in October, noting “It has been a pleasure to work here for the last 19 and a half years.” His resignation letter was dated Oct. 7, 2020, and his last day of work was two days later.
Seven months later, the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) began the procedure of revoking Cover’s certification as a police officer in the state at its May 19 meeting.
Billy Caldwell, a compliance specialist, told the AZPOST the Mesa Police Department conducted two internal investigations “that resulted in sustained allegations of neglect of duty against Officer Cover.
“One investigation determined that between October 2019 and March 2020, he failed to complete required written reports in 17 separate incidents, failed to file criminal charges in a timely manner in four separate cases, and, after conducting a shoplifting investigation in December 2019, he neglected to place counterfeit money and suspected methamphetamine into evidence until May of 2020,” Caldwell told the board.
“A second investigation determined in three incidents in January 2020, Officer Cover’s actions placed fellow officers into possibly unsafe situations.”
On Jan. 28, 2020, a dispatcher urgently requested Cover return to the police department to assist with a man who threatened to shoot another officer.
“Officer Cover briefly conferred with another officer, then left to take his lunch break. The suspect was arrested with help from other officers,” Caldwell said.
Two days later, according to Caldwell, Cover lingered more than two hours for a lunch break at a retirement ceremony “while his squad was extremely busy with incidents including emergency calls. Supervisors of other units handled these calls while he was out of service.”
The next day, a dispatcher asked Cover to assist an officer attempting to arrest a suspect.
“Officer Cover acknowledged the call but approximately 9 minutes later told the dispatcher he would handle a business alarm that had come in and requested another unit handle the officer who was out with a wanted person,” Caldwell said.
“GPS records indicated during those 9 minutes, Officer Cover’s vehicle was stationary and parked in a Starbucks parking lot.”
According to Caldwell, Cover told an internal investigator “he struggled with case management and could have handled some calls better but he denied being complacent.
“Chain of command recommended termination citing disciplinary history as an aggravating factor.”
The AZPOST board voted unanimously to “initiate proceedings against Mr. Cover’s peace officer certification.”
The board may take final action against Cover when AZPOST meets again Wednesday, June 16.
According to records provided by the city, Cover had multiple disciplinary actions over his 20-year career.
On Aug. 27, 2015, an internal investigation found him guilty of five counts of “unsatisfactory performance.” He was suspended without pay for two weeks and placed on disciplinary probation for a year.
He received a written reprimand March 3, 2017, for “failure to complete (a) written report.”
On Aug. 30, 2017, he was suspended without pay for 10 hours, for “unsatisfactory performance.”
The following April, he received another written reprimand, this time for violating department policy not to post any investigative materials on social media or the internet.
On Oct. 22, 2018, Clover received notice he was being suspended without pay for 30 hours, for “failure to properly search a prisoner,” “insubordination,” “wilful disobedience of department rules or orders,” “incompetence and/or inefficiency” and “untruthfulness.”
He was also placed on disciplinary probation for one year.
The city suspended Clover without pay for 20 hours April 10, 2020, for “being absent from duty without permission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.