The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will launch its 2023 Educating America Tour in the East Valley this week.
At 10 a.m. Thursday. Feb. 16, the association will present a free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference at the Ahwatukee Event Center, 4700 E. Warner Road, Ahwatukee.
The free conference, which is open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and caregiving. Attendees can register at alzfdn.org/tour.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said foundation President/CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr.
“Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about,” he added, noting this conference is for anyone who is somehow affected by the disease either as a family member, or caregiver or are generally interested in brain health.
The topics include “Preventing Alzheimer’s Disease: From Cradle-to-Grave: with Dr. Jeremy Pruzin, MD, providing an overview of the disease and discussing two important areas in prevention: modifiable risk factors such as lifestyle choices and vascular risk factors.
He also will discuss promising, presymptomatic, pharmacological strategies that are currently being tested in clinical trials. There is currently no proven cure for Alzheimer’s.
Pruzin is an associate professor of neurology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and a behavioral neurologist with the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix.
Also being presented is “Aging in Place Along the Alzheimer’s Spectrum” by Dana Kennedy, state director of AARP Arizona.
She will discuss options for care and the criteria that should be considered when making the decision to transition from a home to a professional care setting.
Belinda Ordonez, a board-certified nurse practitioner in the dementia care program at the Dementia Care and Education Campus in Phoenix and co-director for the Hospice of the Valley Dementia Fellowship, will discuss, “What Happens Next? Best Practices in Palliative Dementia Care.”
Ordonez will talk about the conversations and advanced planning that need to be made in order to navigate common challenges and end-of-life decisions in ways that honor and uphold what matters most to each person. Palliative care can include education, symptom management, advanced care planning and links to community resources.
There will also be a special presentation, “Highlights of a Baseball Reminiscence Program,” an initiative designed to promote socialization and improve quality of life for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers, by the Phoenix-based Society for American Baseball Research.
Free, confidential memory screenings will be conducted throughout the day.
Those who cannot participate in the conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s national toll-free helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org
